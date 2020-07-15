 

DENVER ZOO is open!

We've made changes throughout our 80-acre campus to keep everyone safe and healthy. Here's everything you need to know when you come visit us.

Download PDF (English)
Descargar PDF (en español)

Zoo to You:
Virtual Safari

We're here to keep you informed, entertained and engaged with daily videos, wildlife-themed activity ideas and much more!

SHOP TO SUPPORT
DENVER ZOO

Our online store is open! Your purchase helps us to care for our 3,000 wild and wonderful animals while we're #closedbutstillcaring.

YOUR MEMBERSHIP
HELPS US CARE FOR
OUR ANIMALS

Denver Zoo relies on the support of our memberships to continue providing world-class care for our 3,000 wild animals—particularly now, while our daily admissions are limited by government mandate.

Zoo Tales

bg_hippo